White Sox score 11 in 2nd, beat Reds 17-4

Gavin Sheets hit a three-run homer off Casey Legumina to cap the historic frame.

It was the most runs allowed by the Reds in an inning since April 13, 2003 against the Phillies when they gave up 13 in the fourth.

Michael Kopech (1-3) allowed four solo homers by pitched six innings to earn his first victory of the season.

Jonathan India's ninth career leadoff home run tied him with Barry Larkin for third on Cincinnati's all-time list. Things took a turn for the worst from there.

ON THE MEND

Jiménez was discharged from the hospital on Saturday night after undergoing an appendectomy at Good Samaritan Hospital in Cincinnati.

“I talked to him today and he sounded really good,” White Sox manager Pedro Grifol said. “When he answered the phone, he sounded like normal Eloy. He was obviously in big-time pain yesterday.”

Jiménez is hitting .258 with four doubles, four home runs, and 15 RBI.

He was placed on the 10-day injured list on Sunday, and catcher Carlos Pérez was recalled from Triple-A Charlotte.

TRAINERS ROOM

White Sox: 3B Yoán Moncada (back) played five innings and homered on Sunday for Triple-A Charlotte. He will be reevaluated on Monday. ... Closer Liam Hendriks, who is coming back from stage 4 non-Hodgkin lymphoma, made his second rehab appearance for Charlotte on Sunday, allowing a run and two hits in an inning.

Reds: OF Jake Fraley (lower back stiffness) who was scratched from the lineup on Saturday, was available off the bench on Sunday. ... 1B Joey Votto (shoulder surgery) is working out at Great American Ball Park, but there is no timetable for him to resume minor-league rehab.

UP NEXT

Reds: RHP Luke Weaver (0-2, 7.88) will face RHP Max Scherzer (2-2, 5.56) in Tuesday's opener of a three-game series against the Mets.

White Sox: RHP Dylan Cease (2-1, 4.58) will face RHP Zach Greinke (1-4, 5.25) in Monday's series opener in Kansas City.

Credit: AP Credit: AP

