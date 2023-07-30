X

White Sox play the Guardians leading series 2-1

news
By The Associated Press
41 minutes ago
The Chicago White Sox lead 2-1 in a four-game series against the Cleveland Guardians

Cleveland Guardians (52-53, second in the AL Central) vs. Chicago White Sox (43-63, fourth in the AL Central)

Chicago; Sunday, 2:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Guardians: Aaron Civale (4-2, 2.54 ERA, 1.06 WHIP, 54 strikeouts); White Sox: Michael Kopech (4-9, 4.44 ERA, 1.42 WHIP, 107 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Guardians -143, White Sox +122; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Chicago White Sox host the Cleveland Guardians with a 2-1 series lead.

Chicago has a 43-63 record overall and a 23-28 record in home games. The White Sox are 27-51 in games when they have allowed at least one home run.

Cleveland is 52-53 overall and 24-29 in road games. Guardians hitters have a collective .315 on-base percentage, the eighth-ranked percentage in the AL.

The teams meet Sunday for the 10th time this season. The White Sox lead the season series 6-3.

TOP PERFORMERS: Andrew Vaughn has 23 doubles, two triples, 13 home runs and 58 RBI while hitting .247 for the White Sox. Eloy Jimenez is 14-for-36 with three doubles and a home run over the last 10 games.

Steven Kwan has 25 doubles, three triples, four home runs and 36 RBI for the Guardians. David Fry is 8-for-27 with two doubles and three home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: White Sox: 3-7, .239 batting average, 4.34 ERA, outscored by nine runs

Guardians: 5-5, .270 batting average, 4.09 ERA, outscored by one run

INJURIES: White Sox: Trayce Thompson: 60-Day IL (undisclosed), Romy Gonzalez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Garrett Crochet: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Liam Hendriks: 15-Day IL (elbow), Matt Foster: 60-Day IL (forearm)

Guardians: Noah Syndergaard: 15-Day IL (finger), Shane Bieber: 60-Day IL (elbow), Triston McKenzie: 60-Day IL (elbow), Cal Quantrill: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Peyton Battenfield: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

