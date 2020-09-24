X

White Sox look to end 4-game slide against Indians

news | 5 minutes ago
By The Associated Press
Chicago heads into the matchup against Cleveland in a rut, losers of four straight

Chicago White Sox (34-22, second in the AL Central) vs. Cleveland Indians (32-24, third in the AL Central)

Cleveland; Thursday, 6:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Chicago: Dallas Keuchel (6-2, 2.04 ERA) Cleveland: Zach Plesac (4-2, 1.85 ERA)

LINE: Indians favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Chicago enters the matchup as losers of their last four games.

The Indians are 22-17 against teams from the AL Central. Cleveland has slugged .371 this season. Jose Ramirez leads the team with a mark of .597.

The White Sox have gone 25-14 against division opponents. Chicago has slugged .458, good for the best mark in the American League. Jose Abreu leads the club with a .644 slugging percentage, including 33 extra-base hits and 19 home runs.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ramirez leads the Indians with 17 home runs and is batting .286.

Abreu leads the White Sox with 33 extra base hits and is batting .329.

INJURIES: Indians: Jefry Rodriguez: (right shoulder).

White Sox: Carlos Rodon: (left shoulder), Evan Marshall: (shoulder), Jimmy Lambert: (forearm), Aaron Bummer: (left biceps), Leury Garcia: (thumb), Yasmani Grandal: (hand).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

© 2020 Journal-News. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.