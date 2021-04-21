White Sox, Indians postponed by snow, cold weather

Up to 4 inches of snow fell overnight in the Cleveland area, and there was still snow covering the infield tarp at Progressive Field when then game was called about five hours before the scheduled 6:10 p.m. first pitch.

The AL Central teams will make up the postponement during Chicago's next visit to Cleveland by playing a doubleheader on May 31 — two 7-inning games starting at 3:10 p.m.