White Sox, Guardians postponed again, doubleheader Wednesday

This week's four-game series is a three-game set with two games Wednesday and one Thursday. With a dryer, warmer weather forecast, the AL Central rivals should finally meet for the first time this season.

“I think it’s like between 50-55 (degrees) at game time, which will seem like summertime,” Francona said. "That’s doable. Again, it’s going to be hard. We’re going to have 27 innings potentially in 27 hours, which isn’t perfect.

“But if you’re supposed to play, you play. If you’re not, you don’t. I think everybody kind of came to the same conclusion.”

The second postponement again pushed back the matchup between former Cy Young Award winners — Cleveland's Shane Bieber and Chicago's Dallas Keuchel. They'll match up in Wednesday's opener.

White Sox right-hander Jimmy Lambert will start the second game against Cleveland's Triston McKenzie.

