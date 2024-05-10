White Sox face the Guardians leading series 1-0

PITCHING PROBABLES: Guardians: Carlos Carrasco (2-2, 5.67 ERA, 1.62 WHIP, 26 strikeouts); White Sox: Garrett Crochet (2-4, 5.31 ERA, 1.01 WHIP, 53 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Guardians -113, White Sox -106; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Chicago White Sox lead 1-0 in a four-game series against the Cleveland Guardians.

Chicago has a 6-12 record in home games and a 10-28 record overall. The White Sox are 8-4 in games when they out-hit their opponents.

Cleveland has a 12-8 record on the road and a 24-14 record overall. The Guardians are 16-3 in games when they scored five or more runs.

The matchup Friday is the fifth time these teams meet this season. The season series is tied 2-2.

TOP PERFORMERS: Paul DeJong leads the White Sox with five home runs while slugging .460. Tommy Pham is 11-for-38 with three doubles, two home runs and seven RBI over the last 10 games.

Josh Naylor has seven doubles and 10 home runs while hitting .277 for the Guardians. Jose Ramirez is 6-for-36 with a double and three home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: White Sox: 4-6, .228 batting average, 3.99 ERA, outscored by 11 runs

Guardians: 5-5, .212 batting average, 4.39 ERA, outscored by six runs

INJURIES: White Sox: Dominic Leone: 15-Day IL (back), Danny Mendick: 10-Day IL (back), Max Stassi: 60-Day IL (hip), Yoan Moncada: 60-Day IL (abductor), Luis Robert: 10-Day IL (hip), Jimmy Lambert: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Shane Drohan: 60-Day IL (elbow), Matt Foster: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jesse Scholtens: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Guardians: Steven Kwan: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Shane Bieber: 60-Day IL (elbow), Eli Morgan: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Angel Martinez: 60-Day IL (foot), Gavin Williams: 15-Day IL (elbow), Trevor Stephan: 60-Day IL (elbow), James Karinchak: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.