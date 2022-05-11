journal-news logo
White Sox and Guardians meet to decide series winner

news
By The Associated Press
24 minutes ago
The Chicago White Sox and Cleveland Guardians play on Wednesday with the winner claiming the three-game series

Cleveland Guardians (14-14, third in the AL Central) vs. Chicago White Sox (13-14, second in the AL Central)

Chicago; Wednesday, 2:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Guardians: Aaron Civale (1-2, 9.45 ERA, 1.70 WHIP, 22 strikeouts); White Sox: Vince Velasquez (1-2, 4.58 ERA, 1.47 WHIP, 19 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: White Sox -146, Guardians +124; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Both the Chicago White Sox and the Cleveland Guardians are looking for a series win with a victory on Wednesday.

Chicago has gone 8-7 in home games and 13-14 overall. The White Sox have gone 4-9 in games when they have allowed at least one home run.

Cleveland has a 14-14 record overall and a 6-4 record in home games. Guardians hitters are batting a collective .256, the highest team batting average in the AL.

The matchup Wednesday is the sixth meeting between these teams this season. The Guardians have a 4-1 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jose Abreu has five doubles and three home runs for the White Sox. Gavin Sheets is 5-for-29 with a double and two home runs over the last 10 games.

Jose Ramirez has eight doubles, a triple and seven home runs while hitting .295 for the Guardians. Josh Naylor is 13-for-34 with two doubles and four home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: White Sox: 6-4, .234 batting average, 2.39 ERA, outscored opponents by three runs

Guardians: 7-3, .261 batting average, 3.96 ERA, outscored opponents by 11 runs

INJURIES: White Sox: Aaron Bummer: 15-Day IL (knee), Andrew Vaughn: 10-Day IL (hand), Eloy Jimenez: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Yermin Mercedes: 10-Day IL (hand), Lance Lynn: 10-Day IL (knee), Garrett Crochet: 10-Day IL (elbow), Jonathan Stiever: 60-Day IL (lat)

Guardians: Yu Chang: 10-Day IL (covid-19), James Karinchak: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Carlos Vargas: 60-Day IL (undisclosed), Cody Morris: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

