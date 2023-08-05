White Sox aim to end slide in game against the Guardians

The Chicago White Sox come into the matchup with the Cleveland Guardians as losers of five straight games
By The Associated Press
37 minutes ago
Chicago White Sox (43-68, fourth in the AL Central) vs. Cleveland Guardians (54-56, second in the AL Central)

Cleveland; Saturday, 7:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: White Sox: Michael Kopech (4-10, 4.49 ERA, 1.44 WHIP, 109 strikeouts); Guardians: Noah Syndergaard (1-4, 6.68 ERA, 1.39 WHIP, 38 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Guardians -145, White Sox +123; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Chicago White Sox, on a five-game losing streak, take on the Cleveland Guardians.

Cleveland is 29-24 at home and 54-56 overall. The Guardians are 39-14 in games when they out-hit their opponents.

Chicago is 43-68 overall and 20-39 in road games. White Sox hitters are batting a collective .236, which ranks 10th in the AL.

Saturday's game is the 12th meeting between these teams this season. The White Sox are ahead 6-5 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS:

Luis Robert leads the White Sox with 58 extra base hits (29 doubles and 29 home runs). Tim Anderson is 10-for-39 with a home run and two RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Guardians: 5-5, .238 batting average, 3.28 ERA, outscored opponents by four runs

White Sox: 2-8, .211 batting average, 5.23 ERA, outscored by 23 runs

INJURIES: Guardians: Josh Naylor: 10-Day IL (side), Tyler Freeman: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Noah Syndergaard: day-to-day (leg), Shane Bieber: 60-Day IL (elbow), Triston McKenzie: 60-Day IL (elbow), Cal Quantrill: 15-Day IL (shoulder)

White Sox: Eloy Jimenez: day-to-day (heel), Romy Gonzalez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Garrett Crochet: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Liam Hendriks: 15-Day IL (elbow), Matt Foster: 60-Day IL (forearm)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

