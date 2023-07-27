X

White Sox aim to end 5-game skid, play the Guardians

news
By The Associated Press
1 hour ago
The Chicago White Sox will try to end their five-game slide when they play the Cleveland Guardians

Cleveland Guardians (51-51, second in the AL Central) vs. Chicago White Sox (41-62, fourth in the AL Central)

Chicago; Thursday, 8:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Guardians: Tanner Bibee (6-2, 3.04 ERA, 1.19 WHIP, 85 strikeouts); White Sox: Dylan Cease (4-3, 4.04 ERA, 1.31 WHIP, 138 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: White Sox -116, Guardians -104; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Chicago White Sox will try to end their five-game losing streak when they play the Cleveland Guardians.

Chicago has a 21-27 record at home and a 41-62 record overall. The White Sox have a 32-11 record in games when they have more hits than their opponents.

Cleveland has a 51-51 record overall and a 23-27 record in road games. Guardians pitchers have a collective 3.85 ERA, which ranks fifth in the AL.

The teams square off Thursday for the seventh time this season. The White Sox lead the season series 4-2.

TOP PERFORMERS: Luis Robert has 27 doubles and 28 home runs for the White Sox. Tim Anderson is 15-for-41 with two doubles over the last 10 games.

Josh Naylor has a .305 batting average to lead the Guardians, and has 22 doubles and 15 home runs. Steven Kwan is 15-for-43 with two home runs and nine RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: White Sox: 3-7, .258 batting average, 5.31 ERA, outscored by seven runs

Guardians: 6-4, .279 batting average, 3.44 ERA, outscored opponents by 23 runs

INJURIES: White Sox: Romy Gonzalez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Garrett Crochet: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Mike Clevinger: 15-Day IL (biceps), Liam Hendriks: 15-Day IL (elbow), Matt Foster: 60-Day IL (forearm)

Guardians: Shane Bieber: 60-Day IL (elbow), Triston McKenzie: 60-Day IL (elbow), Cal Quantrill: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Peyton Battenfield: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

