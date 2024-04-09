White Sox 3B Yoán Moncada helped off field with hip injury against Guardians

As he writhed in pain on the ground, Guardians first baseman Josh Naylor helped comfort Moncada before a Chicago trainer reached him.

Moncada laid in the infield dirt for a few minutes before being helped to his feet and was assisted to the dugout and clubhouse.

The White Sox said Moncada suffered a left adductor (hip) strain and will be re-evaluated on Wednesday.

Before the game, White Sox manager Pedro Grifol said Moncada had been dealing with a nagging hip/adductor injury the past few days and had been getting treatment, but didn’t expect the injury to keep him out of the lineup.

Moncada singled in the first inning as Chicago, which came in 1-9 and had scored just 16 runs, scored five times off Cleveland's Logan Allen.

Nicky Lopez replaced Moncada at second base in the bottom of the second.

Moncada batted .260 with 11 homers and 40 RBIs in just 92 games last season.

___

