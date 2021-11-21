journal-news logo
White scores 17 to lead Miami (Ohio) over Heidelberg 90-45

Myja White had 17 points as Miami (Ohio) easily defeated Division III-member Heidelberg 90-45

OXFORD, Ohio (AP) — Myja White scored 17 points with five 3-pointers and Miami (Ohio) romped past Division III-member Heidelberg 90-45 on Saturday.

White made 5 of 7 from beyond the arc.

Dae Dae Grant had 16 points and eight assists for Miami (4-0). Mekhi Lairy scored 11 and Precious Ayah 10.

Treohn Watkins scored 10 points for the Student Princes.

