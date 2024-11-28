White leads Morehead State against Cleveland State

BOTTOM LINE: Morehead State visits Cleveland State after Kenny White Jr. scored 34 points in Morehead State's 78-69 loss to the NJIT Highlanders.

The Vikings have gone 3-1 at home. Cleveland State is 1-0 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Eagles have gone 0-3 away from home. Morehead State ranks sixth in the OVC giving up 72.7 points while holding opponents to 43.9% shooting.

Cleveland State is shooting 41.6% from the field this season, 2.3 percentage points lower than the 43.9% Morehead State allows to opponents. Morehead State averages 64.0 points per game, 3.5 fewer than the 67.5 Cleveland State gives up to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tevin Smith is scoring 11.1 points per game with 3.6 rebounds and 0.9 assists for the Vikings.

White is averaging 16.3 points and 5.7 rebounds for the Eagles.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.