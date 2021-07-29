White flag: Indians trade 2B Hernandez to 1st-place Sox

Hernandez has always been viewed as the player most likely to be dealt before Friday's deadline because of the Indians' depth with middle infielders.

Andrés Giménez, who was acquired from the Mets in the offseason as part of the Francisco Lindor deal, is ready at Triple-A, and Owen Miller, Tyler Freeman and Gabriel Arias are among the top infield prospects in Cleveland's organization.

The decision to deal Hernandez to the team they're chasing in the division signals a concession by the Indians, who have managed to stay around .500 despite a slew of injuries.

Cleveland is without reigning Cy Young winner Shane Bieber because of a shoulder issue and starter Aaron Civale, who was leading the league in wins earlier this season before hurting his finger against the Cubs.

The 23-year-old Pilkington has pitched at Double-A Birmingham, where he went 4-4 with a 3.48 ERA in 14 starts. He did not pitch in 2020 because the minor league season was canceled by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Pilkington was drafted in the third round by the White Sox in 2018.

