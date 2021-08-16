Western & Southern Open returns to Cincinnati with fans

“It's a big opportunity for a lot of players to win this event when those guys aren't playing, especially for guys just behind them in the world rankings.” said Andy Murray, who entered the tournament as a wild card.

The 34-year-old Murray won the event in 2008.

In first-round action Sunday night on center court, Argentinia's Guido Pella upset 15th-ranked Belgian David Goffin, a 2019 Western & Southern Open finalist and 2018 semifinalist, 6-3, 6-3. Also, Frenchman Benoit Paire beat Serbian Miomir Kecmanovic, 5-7, 6-3, 6-2.

Cincinnati native Cat McNally will make her third appearance in the event. The 19-year-old wild card reached the third round of the U.S. Open last year.

“The Western & Southern has been here for a long time, and I’ve been coming every single year,” McNally said. “I started playing tennis when I was 3, so I pretty much grew up coming here.”

McNally also is playing doubles with 17-year-old American Coco Gauff.