Western Michigan visits Dayton after Cheeks' 20-point outing

Dayton takes on the Western Michigan Broncos after Enoch Cheeks scored 20 points in Dayton's 85-67 victory against the UConn Huskies
By The Associated Press
22 minutes ago
Western Michigan Broncos (3-4) at Dayton Flyers (6-2)

Dayton, Ohio; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Flyers -24.5; over/under is 145.5

BOTTOM LINE: Dayton faces Western Michigan after Enoch Cheeks scored 20 points in Dayton's 85-67 win against the UConn Huskies.

The Flyers are 5-0 on their home court. Dayton ranks seventh in the A-10 with 25.3 defensive rebounds per game led by Cheeks averaging 5.7.

The Broncos have gone 1-2 away from home. Western Michigan averages 72.6 points and has outscored opponents by 3.9 points per game.

Dayton's average of 8.4 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.7 more made shots on average than the 7.7 per game Western Michigan gives up. Western Michigan averages 5.7 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.2 fewer made shots on average than the 6.9 per game Dayton allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Cheeks is scoring 15.3 points per game and averaging 7.7 rebounds for the Flyers.

Markhi Strickland is averaging 12.4 points and 1.9 steals for the Broncos.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

