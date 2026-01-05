Western Michigan takes on Miami (OH) following Williams' 20-point performance

BOTTOM LINE: Western Michigan visits Miami (OH) after Justice Williams scored 20 points in Western Michigan's 84-79 loss to the Toledo Rockets.

The RedHawks are 8-0 on their home court. Miami (OH) is fourth in the MAC in team defense, giving up 72.0 points while holding opponents to 41.8% shooting.

The Broncos have gone 0-2 against MAC opponents. Western Michigan ranks eighth in the MAC with 14.3 assists per game led by Jalen Griffith averaging 4.5.

Miami (OH) averages 11.7 made 3-pointers per game, 2.1 more made shots than the 9.6 per game Western Michigan allows. Western Michigan averages 6.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.6 fewer makes per game than Miami (OH) gives up.

The RedHawks and Broncos face off Tuesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Peter Suder is averaging 12.4 points and 4.2 assists for the RedHawks. Brant Byers is averaging 16.1 points over the last 10 games.

Jayden Brewer is averaging 13 points and 7.5 rebounds for the Broncos. Griffith is averaging 13.6 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: RedHawks: 10-0, averaging 92.6 points, 32.9 rebounds, 17.9 assists, 7.5 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 53.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.3 points per game.

Broncos: 4-6, averaging 74.0 points, 31.7 rebounds, 14.8 assists, 4.7 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 45.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.5 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.