Western Michigan faces conference rival Kent State

BOTTOM LINE: MAC foes Western Michigan and Kent State meet on Tuesday.

The Broncos have gone 6-8 at home. Western Michigan ranks eighth in the MAC with 22.8 defensive rebounds per game led by Owen Lobsinger averaging 4.6.

The Golden Flashes have gone 9-7 against MAC opponents. Kent State scores 73.9 points and has outscored opponents by 5.9 points per game.

Western Michigan averages 72.4 points per game, 4.4 more points than the 68.0 Kent State gives up. Kent State's 44.0% shooting percentage from the field this season is 3.2 percentage points lower than Western Michigan has allowed to its opponents (47.2%).

TOP PERFORMERS: Lobsinger is averaging 9.2 points and 6.7 rebounds for the Broncos. Chansey Willis Jr. is averaging 18.4 points over the last 10 games.

Jalen Sullinger averages 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Golden Flashes, scoring 14.4 points while shooting 34.9% from beyond the arc. VonCameron Davis is averaging 13.5 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Broncos: 6-4, averaging 74.1 points, 33.4 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 8.1 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 43.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.0 points per game.

Golden Flashes: 7-3, averaging 81.9 points, 32.7 rebounds, 13.8 assists, 7.3 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 49.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.