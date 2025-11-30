Western Michigan and Miami (OH) match up in the MAC Championship

How to watch: ESPN

Key stats

Western Michigan Offense

Overall: 331.5 yards per game (112th in FBS)

Passing: 142.3 yards per game (129th)

Rushing: 189.2 yards per game (33rd)

Scoring: 23.7 points per game (96th)

Western Michigan Defense

Overall: 302.3 yards per game (17th in FBS)

Passing: 175.9 yards per game (18th)

Rushing: 126.3 yards per game (38th)

Scoring: 18.7 points per game (16th)

Miami (OH) Offense

Overall: 355.2 yards per game (90th in FBS)

Passing: 195.9 yards per game (101st)

Rushing: 159.3 yards per game (69th)

Scoring: 26.1 points per game (81st)

Miami (OH) Defense

Overall: 324.3 yards per game (28th in FBS)

Passing: 206.3 yards per game (47th)

Rushing: 118.1 yards per game (28th)

Scoring: 21.9 points per game (41st)

Miami (OH) ranks 117th in third down percentage, converting 34.2% of the time. Western Michigan ranks 14th on defense, allowing its opponents at convert at 31.1%.

Miami (OH) ranks 19th in the FBS with a +8 turnover margin.

Western Michigan ranks 10th in the FBS averaging 36.9 penalty yards per game.

Western Michigan ranks 112th in FBS in red zone offense, scoring on 77.5% of trips.

Western Michigan is 19th in the FBS with an average time of possession of 32:13.

Team leaders

Western Michigan

Passing: Broc Lowry, 1,572 yards, 7 TDs, 2 INTs, 63.5 completion percentage

Rushing: Lowry, 875 yards on 174 carries, 14 TDs

Receiving: Tailique Williams, 478 yards on 35 catches, 2 TDs

Miami (OH)

Passing: DeQuan Finn, 1,451 yards, 9 TDs, 6 INTs, 58.9 completion percentage

Rushing: Jordan Brunson, 665 yards on 141 carries, 3 TDs

Receiving: Kamryn Perry, 865 yards on 35 catches, 6 TDs

Last game

Western Michigan defeated Eastern Michigan 31-21 on Tuesday, Nov. 25. Lowry threw for 100 yards on 7-of-14 attempts (50.0%) with no touchdowns and no interceptions. He also carried the ball 18 times for 92 yards and two rushing touchdowns. Jalen Buckley carried the ball 16 times for 70 yards and scored one touchdown, adding one reception for eight yards. Blake Bosma had three receptions for 38 yards.

Miami (OH) beat Ball State 45-24 on Saturday, Nov. 29. Thomas Gotkowski led Miami (OH) with 226 yards on 12-of-24 passing (50.0%) for three touchdowns and no interceptions. He also carried the ball six times for 44 yards. Brunson carried the ball 14 times for 54 yards and scored one touchdown. Cole Weaver recorded 66 yards on five catches.