Western Illinois visits Hayes and Cincinnati

BOTTOM LINE: Cincinnati plays Western Illinois after Jillian Hayes scored 26 points in Cincinnati's 78-49 victory against the Central Connecticut State Blue Devils.

The Bearcats are 3-1 in home games. Cincinnati scores 67.7 points and has outscored opponents by 12.8 points per game.

The Leathernecks are 3-0 on the road. Western Illinois ranks second in the OVC with 10.5 offensive rebounds per game led by Raegan McCowan averaging 2.8.

Cincinnati makes 40.2% of its shots from the field this season, which is 3.3 percentage points higher than Western Illinois has allowed to its opponents (36.9%). Western Illinois averages 8.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.8 more made shots on average than the 7.0 per game Cincinnati gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Hayes is scoring 21.0 points per game and averaging 9.7 rebounds for the Bearcats.

McCowan is averaging 21 points and 8.5 rebounds for the Leathernecks.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.