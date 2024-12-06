Western Illinois visits Cincinnati after Hayes' 26-point performance

BOTTOM LINE: Cincinnati faces Western Illinois after Jillian Hayes scored 26 points in Cincinnati's 78-49 win over the Central Connecticut State Blue Devils.

The Bearcats are 3-1 on their home court. Cincinnati is fourth in the Big 12 with 12.1 offensive rebounds per game led by Hayes averaging 4.3.

The Leathernecks are 3-0 on the road. Western Illinois averages 16.3 assists per game to lead the OVC, paced by Addi Brownfield with 3.8.

Cincinnati averages 67.7 points, 7.9 more per game than the 59.8 Western Illinois allows. Western Illinois averages 8.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.8 more made shots on average than the 7.0 per game Cincinnati allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Reagan Jackson averages 1.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Bearcats, scoring 6.4 points while shooting 33.3% from beyond the arc.

Raegan McCowan is shooting 46.5% and averaging 21.0 points for the Leathernecks.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.