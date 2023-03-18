Western Conference-leading Golden Knights host the Blue Jackets

The teams play Sunday for the second time this season. The Golden Knights won 3-2 in a shootout in the previous matchup.

TOP PERFORMERS: Reilly Smith has 23 goals and 26 assists for the Golden Knights. Jonathan Marchessault has five goals and five assists over the last 10 games.

Patrik Laine has 21 goals and 25 assists for the Blue Jackets. Johnny Gaudreau has two goals and nine assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Knights: 7-3-0, averaging 3.1 goals, 5.2 assists, 3.3 penalties and 11.7 penalty minutes while giving up 2.7 goals per game.

Blue Jackets: 3-5-2, averaging 3.4 goals, 5.3 assists, three penalties and 6.8 penalty minutes while giving up 4.2 goals per game.

INJURIES: Golden Knights: William Carrier: out (lower-body), Laurent Brossoit: out (lower body), Robin Lehner: out for season (hip), Nolan Patrick: out (upper body), Mark Stone: out (back), Adin Hill: day to day (lower body), Logan Thompson: out (lower body), Nicolas Roy: day to day (lower body), Keegan Kolesar: day to day (upper body).

Blue Jackets: Zach Werenski: out (shoulder/labrum), Jake Bean: out (shoulder), Sean Kuraly: out (oblique), Justin Danforth: out (shoulder), Elvis Merzlikins: out (personal).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.