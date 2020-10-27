Western Conference-leader Sporting Kansas City and FC Cincinnati meet

The teams meet Wednesday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brandon Vazquez has two goals and one assist for FC Cincinnati. Nick Hagglund has one goal over the past 10 games for FC Cincinnati.

Alan Pulido has five goals and two assists for Sporting Kansas City. Johnny Russell has four goals over the last 10 games for Sporting Kansas City.

LAST 10 GAMES: FC Cincinnati: 2-7-1, averaging 0.5 goals, 0.1 assists, 2.8 shots on goal and 4.7 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.6 goals per game.

Sporting Kansas City: 5-4-1, averaging 1.6 goals, one assist, 4.3 shots on goal and 6.5 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.2 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: FC Cincinnati: Greg Garza (injured), Saad Abdul-Salaam (injured), Mathieu Deplagne (injured), Przemyslaw Tyton (injured).

Sporting Kansas City: Graham Zusi (injured), Felipe Gutierrez (injured).

