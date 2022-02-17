West Virginia Wesleyan announces change in leadership

BUCKHANNON, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia Wesleyan College announced a change in leadership in a brief statement Thursday.
James Moore was named interim president of the school, replacing Joel Thierstein, the school said. No reason for Thierstein's departure was given, and the school said only that it “appreciates Dr. Thierstein's service.”
“We are optimistic that Dr. Moore's leadership, skills, experience, and enthusiasm will enable the College to continue on a path to success for every member of the College's community,” the statement said.
Moore has been the school's vice president for academic affairs and dean of the faculty since 2017.
Thierstein became president of the school in 2017, replacing Pamela Balch. He came from Mount St. Joseph University in Ohio and was previously provost and vice president for academic affairs at Kentucky State University.