West Virginia governor to be among 1st to get vaccine

Washington Gov. Jay Inslee “is not jumping ahead of healthcare workers,” a spokesperson told The Associated Press in an email Monday morning.

It could be months before the general public has access to a vaccine.

Justice's office did not respond to questions over whether other officials would also receive shots. The governor has regularly emphasized the need to get older residents vaccinated first.

“We're going to move at light speed to get you vaccinated,” Justice said, urging people to keep wearing masks.

West Virginia has struggled to stem outbreaks even as the severity of the virus's spread has forced most counties to close schools and youth sports. The number of people hospitalized for the virus in West Virginia hit a record 720 on Sunday, more than double the number from a month earlier.

A record 130 people died from the virus last week in West Virginia, up 15.5% from the previous week. The state's number of total deaths, 978, has doubled since early November.

The virus is confirmed to have infected at least 53,741 people in the state and killed 978.

Justice has rejected the idea of closing down businesses even as mask-wearing and testing has not controlled virus spread. He announced the state is now hoping to test all college students once a week.

Doses were first shipped to Kanawha and Monongalia counties and are expected to reach Berkeley, Cabell and Greenbrier counties on Tuesday.

Frozen vials of the vaccine made by Pfizer Inc. and its German partner BioNTech continue to be shipped this week. West Virginia expects to receive tens of thousands of doses a week initially, ramping up in the future as Moderna looks to gain federal emergency use authorization for another vaccine in the days ahead.

___

Follow AP coverage of the virus outbreak at https://apnews.com/VirusOutbreak and https://apnews.com/UnderstandingtheOutbreak.

___

Associated Press writers John Raby in Charleston, West Virginia; Kimberlee Kruesi in Nashville, Tennessee; Sophia Eppolito in Salt Lake City; Amy Beth Hanson in Helena, Montana; Andrew Welsh-Huggins in Columbus, Ohio; Grant Schulte in Omaha, Nebraska; and Rachel La Corte in Olympia, Washington contributed to this report.