West Virginia and Miami (OH) play in first round of NCAA Tournament

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mountaineers -25.5; over/under is 125.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 11 West Virginia and Miami (OH) meet in the NCAA Tournament first round.

The Mountaineers have gone 17-4 against Big 12 opponents, with a 10-2 record in non-conference play. West Virginia ranks sixth in the Big 12 with 15.0 assists per game led by Jordan Harrison averaging 5.2.

The RedHawks' record in MAC games is 19-2. Miami (OH) averages 14.8 turnovers per game and is 23-3 when winning the turnover battle.

West Virginia makes 45.6% of its shots from the field this season, which is 7.7 percentage points higher than Miami (OH) has allowed to its opponents (37.9%). Miami (OH) has shot at a 44.7% rate from the field this season, 3.9 percentage points greater than the 40.8% shooting opponents of West Virginia have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kierra Wheeler is averaging 13.3 points, 7.5 rebounds and 1.5 steals for the Mountaineers. Sydney Shaw is averaging 3.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Amber Tretter is averaging 14.5 points and 8.2 rebounds for the RedHawks. Tamar Singer is averaging 12.8 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mountaineers: 9-1, averaging 74.5 points, 32.3 rebounds, 15.4 assists, 9.8 steals and 1.7 blocks per game while shooting 46.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 55.4 points per game.

RedHawks: 8-2, averaging 69.5 points, 30.2 rebounds, 14.7 assists, 10.0 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 42.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.5 points.

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.