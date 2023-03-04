Wennberg, McCann lead Kraken to 4-2 win over Blue Jackets

Laine put Columbus on the board at 10:18 of the second period with the first power-play goal given up by Seattle in nine games dating back to Feb. 14.

The lead was short-lived, as Seattle got two goals in 48 seconds — one from McCann and the other on the power-play from Eberele.

Boqvist pulled Columbus even at 4:53 of the third, but a goal from Wennberg against his former team 9 seconds into a Kraken power-play, his first since Jan. 28, to put Seattle up for good at 7:12.

“It’s nice to have success and score against your former team,” Wennberg said. “Right now it doesn’t matter who scores. It’s important to win the game.”

Tanev scored the empty-netter with 47.5 seconds remaining to seal the win.

HELLO AND GOODBYE

The Blue Jackets had a new face in the backup goalie spot after welcoming Michael Hutchinson from Vegas as part of a flurry of trades that also sent defenseman Vladislav Gavrikov and goalie Joonas Korpisalo west to Los Angeles.

INJURY UPDATE

Columbus forward Sean Kuraly suffered a left oblique strain in practice Thursday and will be sidelined the remainder of the season. Oliver Bjorkstrand, in his first Columbus appearance since being traded to Seattle in the off-season, left the game in the third period with a lower-body injury.

FIVE TO SURVIVE

McCann's assist on Eberle's goal extended his point streak to five games, matching his career high.

UP NEXT

Kraken: At Colorado on Sunday night.

Blue Jackets: At Ottawa on Saturday night.

