Wennberg has goal and assist against former team as Sharks beat Blue Jackets 5-2

Wennberg, the Blue Jackets’ first-round pick in 2013, assisted on Pavol Regenda’s goal in the first period then scored on a power play early in the second for his eighth goal of the season. That moved the 31-year-old within two points of reaching 400 for his career.

Celebrini’s goal was his 23rd of the season and extended the 19-year-old’s career-high point streak to 11 games.

Zach Werenski scored his team-leading 16th goal for Columbus, and Sean Monahan also had a goal. Jet Greaves finished with 31 saves.

San Jose broke through moments after Nedeljkovic stopped Charlie Coyle’s wrist shot. Regenda responded quickly and broke free to score his sixth of the season on a cross-ice pass from Wennberg with 49 seconds left.

Wennberg made it 2-0 with a power-play goal at 4:14 of the second when he fired the puck between Greaves' legs. It gave Wennberg his seventh multi-point game of the season.

Werenski trimmed San Jose’s lead to 2-1 with his goal late in the second. He has five points in three games since returning from an ankle injury.

Ostapchuk’s second goal of the season made it 3-1 before Monahan pulled the Blue Jackets within one with 3:55 to go.

Ferraro and Celebrini scored into the empty net 45 seconds apart to seal San Jose's win.

Up next

Blue Jackets: At Vegas on Thursday night.

Sharks: At Los Angeles on Wednesday night.

___

AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/nhl