Well-traveled WR Dionate Johnson's tour of the AFC North makes another stop in Cleveland

Johnson spent the first five seasons of his career in Pittsburgh, where he was a Pro Bowler in 2021. He was traded to Carolina in March 2024 before being sent to Baltimore in the middle of last season. Johnson played in just four games with the Ravens before being released and signing with Houston, where he appeared in a single game.

The 28-year-old Johnson had career lows in receptions (33) and yards (375) in 2024. He joins a Browns team that has a crowded quarterback room that includes Kenny Pickett — a former teammate of Johnson's in Pittsburgh — as well as veteran Joe Flacco and rookies Shedeur Sanders and Dillon Gabriel.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/NFL