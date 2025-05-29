Wednesday's Scores

By The Associated Press
Updated 1 hour ago
PREP BASEBALL=

Tipp City Tippecanoe 12, Piqua 0

Warren JFK 11, Vienna Mathews 1

OHSAA State Tournament=

Division I=

Region 1=

Brunswick 13, Findlay 8

Cle. St Ignatius 8, Elyria 1

Massillon Jackson 16, Tol. Whitmer 0

Medina 13, Cle. Hts. 0

Perrysburg 6, Berea-Midpark 5

St. Edward (OH) 4, Mentor 2

Strongsville 8, Can. McKinley 3

Region 2=

Hilliard Davidson 8, Hayes 3

Region 3=

Thomas Worthington 5, Cols. Upper Arlington 2

Division II=

Region 6=

Amherst Steele 6, Painesville Riverside 5

Oregon Clay 3, Toledo St John's Jesuit 1

Region 7=

Cols. St. Charles 3, Canal Winchester 0

Mt. Vernon 6, Westerville Cent. 5

New Albany 10, Pataskala Watkins Memorial 0

Region 8=

Ashville Teays Valley 5, Dublin Scioto 4

Division III=

Region 11=

Circleville 5, Jackson 2

Dover 6, Dresden Tri-Valley 4

Region 12=

Vandalia Butler 9, Xenia 0

Division IV=

Region 14=

Galion 1, Lima Bath 0

Upper Sandusky 5, Van Wert 4

Region 15=

Carrollton 8, Cambridge 7

Chillicothe Unioto 11, New Lexington 0

London 7, Sparta Highland 4

Millersburg W. Holmes 8, Minerva 7

Uhrichsville Claymont 10, Byesville Meadowbrook 0

Williamsport Westfall 7, Circleville Logan Elm 2

Region 16=

Plain City Jonathan Alder 5, Heath 2

Division V=

Region 17=

Apple Creek Waynedale 11, Columbiana Crestview 0

Can. Cent. Cath. 10, Warren Champion 0

Creston Norwayne 7, Massillon Tuslaw 2

LaGrange Keystone 2, Cortland Lakeview 1

Poland Seminary 2, Doylestown Chippewa 0

Wickliffe 8, Chagrin Falls 1

Youngs. Mooney 6, Canfield S. Range 0

Region 18=

Fredericktown 7, Amanda-Clearcreek 1

Region 19=

Lucasville Valley 9, Proctorville Fairland 4

Wheelersburg 4, Wellston 1

Region 20=

Carlisle 11, Anna 1

Ironton 4, South Point 0

Minford 10, Chillicothe Zane Trace 2

Division VI=

Region 21=

Hanoverton United 9, Cuyahoga Hts. 0

Hartville Lake Center Christian 14, Brookfield 0

Independence 10, E. Can. 0

Rittman 15, Oberlin 14

Region 22=

Bloomdale Elmwood 5, Bascom Hopewell-Loudon 4

Collins Western Reserve 9, Bucyrus Wynford 2

Gibsonburg 4, Castalia Margaretta 3

Kansas Lakota 5, Van Buren 2

Maria Stein Marion Local 6, Columbus Grove 5

Metamora Evergreen 9, Huron 0

N. Robinson Col. Crawford 10, Ashland Crestview 5

Region 23=

Berlin Hiland 10, Newcomerstown 3

Sugarcreek Garaway 2, Toronto 0

W. Jefferson 1, Fairfield Christian 0

Region 24=

Cin. Summit 13, Purcell Marian 3

Covington 3, Day. Christian 0

Legacy Christian 3, Spring. NE 2

Troy Christian 10, Spring. Emmanuel Christian 0

Division VII=

Region 27=

Bowerston Conotton Valley 6, Shadyside 1

Region 28=

Fayetteville-Perry 3, Hamilton New Miami 2

Russia 5, Spring. Cath. Cent. 2

___

Some high school baseball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

