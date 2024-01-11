Wednesday's Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Andrews Osborne Academy 64, Morgan 50
Fuchs Mizrachi 70, Chesterland W. Geauga 52
Lawrence School 55, N. Ridgeville Lake Ridge 52
Shadyside 62, Caldwell 52
Sycamore Mohawk 68, Mt. Victory Ridgemont 28
Zanesville 53, Johnstown 45
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
