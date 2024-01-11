Wednesday's Scores

By The Associated Press
31 minutes ago
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Andrews Osborne Academy 64, Morgan 50

Fuchs Mizrachi 70, Chesterland W. Geauga 52

Lawrence School 55, N. Ridgeville Lake Ridge 52

Shadyside 62, Caldwell 52

Sycamore Mohawk 68, Mt. Victory Ridgemont 28

Zanesville 53, Johnstown 45

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

