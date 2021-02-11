X

Wednesday's Scores

By The Associated Press
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Akr. Buchtel 88, Akr. Hoban 79

Akr. Ellet 64, Akr. Firestone 63

Beverly Ft. Frye 75, Cadiz Harrison Cent. 62

Bloom-Carroll 43, Lancaster Fairfield Union 32

Cols. Beechcroft 65, Cols. Northland 50

Cols. DeSales 65, Granville 42

Cortland Lakeview 64, Niles McKinley 56

Gahanna Lincoln 80, Cols. Linden-McKinley 51

Grove City 71, Canal Winchester 60

Heartland Christian 75, Leetonia 51

Hilliard Darby 45, Delaware Olentangy Berlin 42

Hubbard 66, Mineral Ridge 54

Lisbon Beaver 53, Carrollton 48

Louisville 64, Orrville 35

Madison 69, Geneva 60

Medina 82, Brunswick 70

Mineral Ridge 66, Hubbard 54

Pataskala Licking Hts. 58, Groveport-Madison 52

Racine Southern 50, Hanoverton United 46

Rossford 49, Genoa Area 24

Troy 66, Sidney 64, OT

Vienna Mathews 78, Warren Lordstown 47

Westerville Cent. 65, Hilliard Davidson 55

Youngs. Valley Christian 67, Lisbon David Anderson 50

Zanesville Rosecrans 50, Sugar Grove Berne Union 39

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Ironton vs. Coal Grove Dawson-Bryant, ppd.

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

