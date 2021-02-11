Wednesday's Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Akr. Buchtel 88, Akr. Hoban 79
Akr. Ellet 64, Akr. Firestone 63
Beverly Ft. Frye 75, Cadiz Harrison Cent. 62
Bloom-Carroll 43, Lancaster Fairfield Union 32
Cols. Beechcroft 65, Cols. Northland 50
Cols. DeSales 65, Granville 42
Cortland Lakeview 64, Niles McKinley 56
Gahanna Lincoln 80, Cols. Linden-McKinley 51
Grove City 71, Canal Winchester 60
Heartland Christian 75, Leetonia 51
Hilliard Darby 45, Delaware Olentangy Berlin 42
Hubbard 66, Mineral Ridge 54
Lisbon Beaver 53, Carrollton 48
Louisville 64, Orrville 35
Madison 69, Geneva 60
Medina 82, Brunswick 70
Mineral Ridge 66, Hubbard 54
Pataskala Licking Hts. 58, Groveport-Madison 52
Racine Southern 50, Hanoverton United 46
Rossford 49, Genoa Area 24
Troy 66, Sidney 64, OT
Vienna Mathews 78, Warren Lordstown 47
Westerville Cent. 65, Hilliard Davidson 55
Youngs. Valley Christian 67, Lisbon David Anderson 50
Zanesville Rosecrans 50, Sugar Grove Berne Union 39
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Ironton vs. Coal Grove Dawson-Bryant, ppd.
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/