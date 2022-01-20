Wednesday's Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Amanda-Clearcreek 61, Nelsonville-York 48
Casstown Miami E. 48, W. Liberty-Salem 36
Chillicothe 68, McArthur Vinton County 61, OT
Cols. Linden-McKinley 42, Bloom-Carroll 39
Dublin Scioto 49, Cols. Franklin Hts. 39
Fredericktown 51, Howard E. Knox 44
Gahanna Lincoln 77, Cols. Walnut Ridge 56
Groveport-Madison 74, Galloway Westland 29
Ironton 56, Ironton Rock Hill 42
Lancaster Fairfield Union 53, Washington C.H. 47
Leavittsburg LaBrae 80, Bristol 75, OT
Leetonia 32, Sebring McKinley 31
Lisbon Beaver 56, Wintersville Indian Creek 48
Madonna, W.Va. 70, Beallsville 35
McConnelsville Morgan 57, Stewart Federal Hocking 55
Medina Buckeye 55, Parma Normandy 48
Mentor 63, Willoughby S. 33
N. Robinson Col. Crawford 61, Carey 45
New Carlisle Tecumseh 68, Tipp City Bethel 64
Sardinia Eastern Brown 64, Fairfield 54
Warren Harding 56, Youngs. Boardman 47
Warren Lordstown 62, Southington Chalker 52
Warsaw River View 64, Newcomerstown 21
Waterford 61, Crooksville 41
Waverly 66, McDermott Scioto NW 43
Woodsfield Monroe Cent. 46, Barnesville 32
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/