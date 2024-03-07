Wednesday's Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
OHSAA Playoffs=
Regional Semifinal=
Division I=
Massillon Jackson 55, Whitehouse Anthony Wayne 50
Olmsted Falls 61, Fremont Ross 41
Springboro 71, Mason 64
Division III=
Cols. Africentric 61, Cin. Country Day 50
Doylestown Chippewa 40, Wooster Triway 32
Portsmouth 65, Portsmouth W. 35
Seaman N. Adams 28, Beverly Ft. Frye 25
Division IV=
Convoy Crestview 65, Tiffin Calvert 40
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
