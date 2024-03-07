Wednesday's Scores

news
By The Associated Press
25 minutes ago
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

OHSAA Playoffs=

Regional Semifinal=

Division I=

Massillon Jackson 55, Whitehouse Anthony Wayne 50

Olmsted Falls 61, Fremont Ross 41

Springboro 71, Mason 64

Division III=

Cols. Africentric 61, Cin. Country Day 50

Doylestown Chippewa 40, Wooster Triway 32

Portsmouth 65, Portsmouth W. 35

Seaman N. Adams 28, Beverly Ft. Frye 25

Division IV=

Convoy Crestview 65, Tiffin Calvert 40

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

