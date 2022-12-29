journal-news logo
Wednesday's Scores

news
By The Associated Press
30 minutes ago

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Amherst Steele 49, Bay Village Bay 37

Antwerp 44, Edgerton 34

Ashville Teays Valley 52, Sunbury Big Walnut 35

Baltimore Liberty Union 65, Heath 52

Bishop Hartley 42, Beloit W. Branch 39

Bishop Watterson 39, Cols. Bexley 32

Burton Berkshire 44, Columbiana 41

Cabell Midland, W.Va. 67, Can. Glenoak 65

Cin. Purcell Marian 59, Cary Panther Creek, N.C. 49

Cols. DeSales 53, Westerville N. 45

Cols. Upper Arlington 50, Canal Winchester Harvest Prep 48

Edon 47, Hicksville 43

Garrettsville Garfield 50, Youngs. Mooney 34

Hilliard Bradley 56, Wapakoneta 39

Jackson 42, Minford 32

Latham Western 48, Beaver Eastern 40

Mogadore Field 48, Mogadore 40

Mount Lebanon, Pa. 57, New Lexington 42

Newark 59, Worthington Kilbourne 30

Perry 59, Oviedo Master's Academy, Fla. 21

Richmond Hts. 50, Wickliffe 28

Solon 54, Massillon Jackson 53

Steubenville 50, Steubenville Cath. Cent. 19

Thomas Worthington 54, Dublin Scioto 38

Waterford 58, Lancaster Fisher Cath. 44

Whitehouse Anthony Wayne 63, Akr. Hoban 50

Woodsfield Monroe Cent. 55, Rayland Buckeye 35

Youngs. Ursuline 43, Youngs. Liberty 37

Brown County Holiday Tournament=

Sardinia Eastern Brown 60, Fayetteville-Perry 51

Hammond Morton Tournament=

Pool A=

Notre Dame Academy 64, Hammond Noll, Ind. 61, OT

North Central (Indpls) Classic=

Hamilton Southeastern, Ind. 42, Springboro 41

Wishes Can Happen Invitational=

Bishop Fenwick 36, Ravenna SE 19

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

