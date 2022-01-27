Wednesday's Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Ashtabula Edgewood 68, Chesterland W. Geauga 43
Bishop Hartley 76, Cols. Horizon Science 49
Bishop Hartley 76, Tol. Horizon Science 49
Chardon 87, Eastlake North 85
Day. Carroll 61, Day. Stivers 27
Gallipolis Gallia 63, Ironton 58
Glouster Trimble 62, Waterford 42
Lisbon David Anderson 49, Youngs. Valley Christian 38
Millersburg W. Holmes 62, Mt. Vernon 48
Pickerington N. 71, Canal Winchester 49
Salineville Southern 50, Hanoverton United 48
Shadyside 63, Sarahsville Shenandoah 46
St. Clairsville 53, Cambridge 20
Steubenville 53, Cle. John Marshall 44
Warren JFK 70, Bristol 48
Willard 58, Port Clinton 50
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
In Other News
1
Oxford Chamber of Commerce honors local businesses at annual event
2
Mayfield Brain & Spine adds West Chester doctor, plans major expansion
3
Bengals watch party at Paul Brown Stadium not happening
4
Top local news for Wednesday, Jan. 26, 2022
5
Rep. Thomas Hall gives sponsor testimony on bill addressing safety of...