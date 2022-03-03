Hamburger icon
Wednesday's Scores

news
By The Associated Press
24 minutes ago

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

OHSAA Playoffs=

Division III=

Regional Semifinal=

Apple Creek Waynedale 58, Youngs. Liberty 24

Belmont Union Local 56, Wheelersburg 45

Lees Creek E. Clinton 50, Marion Pleasant 46, OT

Ottawa-Glandorf 63, Wauseon 42

Proctorville Fairland 43, Beverly Ft. Frye 38

Warrensville Hts. 56, Garrettsville Garfield 28

Worthington Christian 63, Castalia Margaretta 41

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

