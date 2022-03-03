Wednesday's Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
OHSAA Playoffs=
Division III=
Regional Semifinal=
Apple Creek Waynedale 58, Youngs. Liberty 24
Belmont Union Local 56, Wheelersburg 45
Lees Creek E. Clinton 50, Marion Pleasant 46, OT
Ottawa-Glandorf 63, Wauseon 42
Proctorville Fairland 43, Beverly Ft. Frye 38
Warrensville Hts. 56, Garrettsville Garfield 28
Worthington Christian 63, Castalia Margaretta 41
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
