Wednesday's Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Bainbridge Paint Valley 66, Latham Western 56
Batavia Clermont NE 53, Mowrystown Whiteoak 40
Belpre 65, Reedsville Eastern 39
Cin. SCPA 61, Day. Jefferson 37
Cornerstone Christian 76, Cle. John Marshall 43
E. Palestine 78, E. Liverpool Christian 55
Galion Northmor 65, Cardington-Lincoln 57
Gates Mills Hawken 40, Cle. Cent. Cath. 31
Heartland Christian 91, Warren Lordstown 41
Manchester 53, Fayetteville-Perry 51
Martins Ferry 66, Cadiz Harrison Cent. 62, OT
Norwalk St Paul 65, Fremont St. Joseph 49
Parma Padua 84, Morgan 57
Trotwood-Madison 73, Cin. Hughes 43
Zanesville Maysville 82, Byesville Meadowbrook 31
