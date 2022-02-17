Hamburger icon
Wednesday's Scores

news
By The Associated Press
34 minutes ago

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Ashtabula St. John 86, Conneaut 73

Athens 49, Circleville 41

Bloom-Carroll 58, Cols. Franklin Hts. 46

Caledonia River Valley 86, Centerburg 52

Carey 63, New Washington Buckeye Cent. 60, OT

Carlisle 55, Legacy Christian 47

Centerville 73, Fairborn 33

Cin. Madeira 65, Goshen 50

Erie Cathedral Prep, Pa. 73, Grand River Academy 53

Lodi Cloverleaf 69, Wooster Triway 48

Magnolia Sandy Valley 56, W. Lafayette Ridgewood 54

Martins Ferry 67, St. Clairsville 59

Mt. Vernon 50, Lexington 45

Painesville Riverside 64, Bedford 55

Sugarcreek Garaway 48, Gnadenhutten Indian Valley 37

Sylvania Southview 57, Springfield 48

Woodsfield Monroe Cent. 66, Caldwell 63

___

