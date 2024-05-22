Wednesday's Scores

Girls Softball
|OHSAA Softball Championships
Regional Semifinal
Division I
Youngstown
Austintown Fitch 2, Amherst Steele 1, 9 innings
Cuyahoga Falls Walsh Jesuit 10, Painesville Riverside 0
Cincinnati
Centerville 10, Mason 1
Fairfield 6, Liberty Twp. Lakota East 3
Clyde
Perrysburg 3, North Ridgeville 2
Whitehouse Anthony Wayne 5, Brecksville-Broadview Hts. 0
Columbus
Lancaster 10, Ashville Teays Valley 0
Pataskala Watkins Memorial 3, Hilliard Bradley 0
Division II
Dayton
Granville 1, Lewistown Indian Lake 0, 10 innings
Macedonia
Canfield 12, Aurora 2
Medina Buckeye 4, Tallmadge 1
Shelby
Bryan 5, Maumee 0
Lexington 18, Akr. Springfield 1
Pickerington
Circleville Logan Elm 8, Plain City Jonathan Alder 5
Dover 7, Chillicothe Unioto 1
Division III
Findlay
Oak Harbor 4, Castalia Margaretta 0
West Jefferson 8, Coldwater 4
Centerville
Carlisle 9, Baltimore Liberty Union 3
Casstown Miami East 10, Bethel-Tate 0
Athens
S. Webster 7, Coal Grove Dawson-Bryant 2
Wheelersburg 12, Byesville Meadowbrook 2
Berea
Canfield South Range 10, Massillon Tuslaw 2
Warren Champion 11, Creston Norwayne 2
Division IV
Pickerington
Portsmouth Notre Dame 10, Mechanicsburg 0
Strasburg-Franklin 2, Lucasville Valley 0
Clayton
Minster 5, Fayetteville-Perry 2
New Madison Tri-Village 5, Ft. Loramie 0
Berea
Can. Cent. Cath. 6, Mogadore 4
Viena Mathews 7, Fremont St. Joseph 1
Rossford
Monroeville 6, Montpelier 1
Van Wert Lincolnview 2, Carey 1