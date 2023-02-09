X
Wednesday's Scores

news
By The Associated Press
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Brookfield 53, Newton Falls 50

Cle. Hts. Lutheran E. 68, Rocky River Lutheran W. 52

Galion 86, Bucyrus 66

Gates Mills Hawken 56, Andrews Osborne Academy 43

Independence 78, N. Ridgeville Lake Ridge 48

Reading 54, Bethel-Tate 44

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

