Wednesday's Scores

news
By The Associated Press
16 hours ago
X

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Belmont Union Local 65, Woodsfield Monroe Cent. 38

Can. South 27, Louisville 24

Crooksville 47, Lore City Buckeye Trail 45

Crown City S. Gallia 58, Pomeroy Meigs 23

Delaware Buckeye Valley 37, Hayes 29

Dublin Coffman 50, Dublin Jerome 42

Gahanna Lincoln 59, Whitehall-Yearling 20

Garfield Hts. Trinity 58, Cle. Hay 44

Goshen 62, Hillsboro 57

Grafton Midview 53, Vermilion 43

Kinsman Badger 26, Brookfield 24

Lisbon David Anderson 47, Bridgeport 23

Mineral Ridge 57, Struthers 22

Monroe 44, Middletown Madison 21

Navarre Fairless 43, Alliance Marlington 33

Richmond Edison 54, Cadiz Harrison Cent. 34

Rocky River Magnificat 39, Sunbury Big Walnut 35

STVM 56, Peninsula Woodridge 16

Troy 38, Piqua 22

Wadsworth 67, Cuyahoga Falls Walsh Jesuit 50

Wickliffe 40, Sullivan Black River 38

Wooster Triway 55, Millersburg W. Holmes 45

Zanesville W. Muskingum 50, Hebron Lakewood 32

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Gates Mills Gilmour vs. Warren JFK, ccd.

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

