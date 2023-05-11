X

Wednesday's Scores

news
By The Associated Press
Updated 19 minutes ago

Girls Softball

OHSAA Softball Championships

Division I

Region 1

Akr. Hoban 2, Louisville 1

Austintown Fitch 22, Ashtabula Lakeside 5

Cuyahoga Falls Walsh Jesuit 11, Youngs. Boardman 0

Eastlake North 3, Can. Glenoak 2

Green 17, Canton McKinley 2

Madison 9, Uniontown Lake 7

Massillon Jackson 14, Twinsburg 0

Massillon Perry 4, Gates Mills Gilmour 1

Mentor 11, Willoughby South 0

Painesville Riverside 10, Cuyahoga Falls 0

Region 2

Amherst Steele 8, Elyria 2

Avon 13, Olmsted Falls 3

Brecksville-Broadview Hts. 14, Avon Lake 2

Holland Springfield 15, Fremont Ross 4

Lakewood 3, Akr. Firestone 2

North Olmsted 7, Parma Hts Valley Forge 2

North Ridgeville 10, Parma 0

Parma Normandy 8, Westlake 4

Perrysburg 10, Ashland 3

Wooster 14, Rocky River Magnificat 5

Region 3

Gahanna Lincoln 16, Cols. Franklin Hts. 0

Lewis Center Olentangy Orange 10, Logan 0

Mount Vernon 12, Dublin Coffman 3

New Albany 13, Thomas Worthington 0

Newark 6, Dublin Jerome 1

Pataskala Watkins Memorial 12, Groveport-Madison 2

Powell Olentangy Liberty 6, Dresden Tri-Valley 5

Upper Arlington 5, Pickerington North 4

Westerville North 4, Pataskala Licking Hts. 2

Region 4

Beavercreek 16, Xenia 1

Fairfield 6, Cin Ursuline Acad. 0

Hamilton 9, Oxford Talawanda 1

King Mills Kings 3, Trentwood Edgewood 1

Mason 7, Mount Orab Western Brown 1

Milford 14, Liberty Twp. Lakota East 4

West Chester Lakota West 15, Loveland 5

Division II

Region 7

Athens 13, Vincent Warren 3

Chillicothe Unioto 3, Waverly 0

Circleville 11, Lancaster Fairfield Union 1

Circleville Logan Elm 10, McArthur Vinton County 0

Dover 16, Zanesville Maysville 0

Gnadenhutten Indian Valley 13, Duncan Falls Philo 3

Hillsboro 11, Greenfield McClain 1

Jackson 7, Washinton C.H. Miami Trace 1

Martins Ferry 11, Cadiz Harrison Cent. 0

McConnelsville Morgan 10, Warsaw River View 0

New Concord John Glenn 4, Cambridge 0

New Philadelphia 8, Wintersville Indian Creek 7

Proctorville Fairland 4, New Lexington 0

Steubenville 34, East Liverpool 0

Thornville Sheridan 11, Gallipolis Gallia 3

Zanesville W. Muskingum 8, Millersburg West Holmes 6

Division III

Region 10

Amanda-Clearcreek 14, Milford Center Fairbanks 5

Baltimore Liberty Union 3, Hebron Lakewood 1

Howard E. Knox 11, Cardington-Lincoln 1

Johnstown 26, Grandview Hts. 0

Region 12

Arcanum 10, W. Liberty-Salem 0

Batavia Clermont NE 8, Blanchester 1

Bethel-Tate 23, Cin. N. College Hill 0

Brookville 12, Tipp City Bethel 10

Carlisle 19, Cin. Madeira 0

Casstown Miami East 4, Spring. NE 1

Centerburg 7, Gallion Northmont 2

Georgetown 7, Middletown Madison 2

Lewistown Indian Lake 17, Camden Preble Shawnee 0

Marion Elgin 10, Marion Pleasant 0

New Madison Tri-Village 7, Jamestown Greeneview 4

Norwood 15, Cin. Deer Park 2

Richwood N. Union 7, Utica 1

Spring. Shawnee 14, W. Milton Union 4

West Jefferson 10, Johnstown Northridge 0

Division IV

Region 13

Berlin Center Western Reserve 14, Lowellville 0

Can. Cent. Cath. 11, Hartville Lake Center Christian 0

Dalton 11, Rittman 1

E. Can. 8, N. Jackson Jackson-Milton 6

Independence 17, Oberlin 0

McDonald 2, Middlefield Cardinal 0

Mineral Ridge 13, Kinsman Badger 2

Mogadore 13, Andrews Osborne 0

New Middletown Spring. 9, Newton Falls 1

Salineville Southern 11, Cortland Maplewood 1

Southington Chalker 16, Ashtabula St. John 0

Viena Mathews 10, Warren Lordstown 5

Region 15

Corning Miller 6, Portsmouth Clay 1

Lucasville Valley 10, Peebles 0

Manchester 19, Latham Western 0

Portsmouth Notre Dame 23, Franklin Furnace Green 0

Racine Southern 12, Glouster Trimble 2

Reedsville Eastern 5, Mowrystown Whiteoak 2

Sarahsville Shenandoah 1, Toronto 0, 8 innings

Waterford 3, Beaver Eastern 2

Willow Wood Symmes Valley 15, Bainbridge Paint Valley 5

