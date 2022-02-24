Hamburger icon
Wednesday's Scores

news
By The Associated Press
Updated 21 minutes ago

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

OHSAA Playoffs=

Division I=

Region 3=

Delaware Hayes 62, Bishop Watterson 56

Dublin Coffman 55, Canal Winchester 23

Gahanna Lincoln 55, Powell Olentangy Liberty 44

Marysville 56, Cols. Upper Arlington 36

Newark 59, Ashville Teays Valley 39

Pickerington Cent. 60, Cols. DeSales 19

Reynoldsburg 66, Hilliard Davidson 19

Westerville S. 59, New Albany 21

Division II=

Region 5=

Alliance Marlington 67, Streetsboro 46

Beloit W. Branch 51, Poland Seminary 40

Chesterland W. Geauga 46, Perry 33

Gates Mills Gilmour 42, Richfield Revere 31

Norton 49, Cuyahoga Falls CVCA 45

STVM 60, Oberlin Firelands 26

Salem 45, Chagrin Falls Kenston 39

Region 6=

Copley 36, Rocky River 35

Shaker Hts. Laurel 42, Bay Village Bay 32

Region 7=

Dresden Tri-Valley 54, Philo 23

Millersburg W. Holmes 49, Uhrichsville Claymont 36

New Concord John Glenn 45, Dover 42

Wintersville Indian Creek 56, Zanesville 50

Division III=

Region 9=

Brookfield 57, Youngs. Ursuline 41

Elyria Cath. 61, Doylestown Chippewa 54

Garfield Hts. Trinity 39, Creston Norwayne 36

Garrettsville Garfield 59, Burton Berkshire 33

Warren Champion 47, Kirtland 35

Warrensville Hts. 51, Ashland Mapleton 20

Youngs. Liberty 62, Atwater Waterloo 33

Region 11=

Belmont Union Local 61, McConnelsville Morgan 29

Berlin Hiland 47, Sugarcreek Garaway 27

Beverly Ft. Frye 46, Bellaire 14

Zanesville W. Muskingum 56, Zoarville Tuscarawas Valley 46

Division IV=

Region 13=

Bristol 69, Lowellville 33

Cortland Maplewood 51, N. Jackson Jackson-Milton 30

Dalton 38, Cuyahoga Hts. 19

Loudonville 50, Columbia Station Columbia 28

McDonald 49, Berlin Center Western Reserve 38

New Middletown Spring. 61, Lisbon David Anderson 23

Region 15=

Newark Cath. 45, Tree of Life 31

Sugar Grove Berne Union 45, Howard E. Knox 21

Woodsfield Monroe Cent. 61, Hannibal River 53

Zanesville Rosecrans 47, New Matamoras Frontier 28

Region 16=

Danville 50, Morral Ridgedale 48

Lancaster Fisher Cath. 64, Galion Northmor 36

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

