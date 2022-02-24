Wednesday's Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
OHSAA Playoffs=
Division I=
Region 3=
Delaware Hayes 62, Bishop Watterson 56
Dublin Coffman 55, Canal Winchester 23
Gahanna Lincoln 55, Powell Olentangy Liberty 44
Marysville 56, Cols. Upper Arlington 36
Newark 59, Ashville Teays Valley 39
Pickerington Cent. 60, Cols. DeSales 19
Reynoldsburg 66, Hilliard Davidson 19
Westerville S. 59, New Albany 21
Division II=
Region 5=
Alliance Marlington 67, Streetsboro 46
Beloit W. Branch 51, Poland Seminary 40
Chesterland W. Geauga 46, Perry 33
Gates Mills Gilmour 42, Richfield Revere 31
Norton 49, Cuyahoga Falls CVCA 45
STVM 60, Oberlin Firelands 26
Salem 45, Chagrin Falls Kenston 39
Region 6=
Copley 36, Rocky River 35
Shaker Hts. Laurel 42, Bay Village Bay 32
Region 7=
Dresden Tri-Valley 54, Philo 23
Millersburg W. Holmes 49, Uhrichsville Claymont 36
New Concord John Glenn 45, Dover 42
Wintersville Indian Creek 56, Zanesville 50
Division III=
Region 9=
Brookfield 57, Youngs. Ursuline 41
Elyria Cath. 61, Doylestown Chippewa 54
Garfield Hts. Trinity 39, Creston Norwayne 36
Garrettsville Garfield 59, Burton Berkshire 33
Warren Champion 47, Kirtland 35
Warrensville Hts. 51, Ashland Mapleton 20
Youngs. Liberty 62, Atwater Waterloo 33
Region 11=
Belmont Union Local 61, McConnelsville Morgan 29
Berlin Hiland 47, Sugarcreek Garaway 27
Beverly Ft. Frye 46, Bellaire 14
Zanesville W. Muskingum 56, Zoarville Tuscarawas Valley 46
Division IV=
Region 13=
Bristol 69, Lowellville 33
Cortland Maplewood 51, N. Jackson Jackson-Milton 30
Dalton 38, Cuyahoga Hts. 19
Loudonville 50, Columbia Station Columbia 28
McDonald 49, Berlin Center Western Reserve 38
New Middletown Spring. 61, Lisbon David Anderson 23
Region 15=
Newark Cath. 45, Tree of Life 31
Sugar Grove Berne Union 45, Howard E. Knox 21
Woodsfield Monroe Cent. 61, Hannibal River 53
Zanesville Rosecrans 47, New Matamoras Frontier 28
Region 16=
Danville 50, Morral Ridgedale 48
Lancaster Fisher Cath. 64, Galion Northmor 36
