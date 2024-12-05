Wednesday's Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Andrews Osborne Academy 62, Cle. Max Hayes 43
Beaver 64, Columbiana Crestview 34
Cardington-Lincoln 56, Baltimore Liberty Union 47
Centerburg 37, Utica 32
Cin. Aiken 95, Reading 35
Clyde 67, Kansas Lakota 64
Dublin Coffman 73, Cols. Beechcroft 52
Garfield Hts. 92, E. Cle. Shaw 20
Independence 62, Burton Berkshire 58
Newark Licking Valley 62, Delaware Buckeye Valley 55
Pomeroy Meigs 40, Lancaster Fairfield Union 36
Portsmouth W. 61, Oak Hill 27
Tol. Rogers 55, Bedford, Mich. 41
Wickliffe 67, Cols. Horizon 51
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
