Wednesday's Scores

By The Associated Press
33 minutes ago
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Andrews Osborne Academy 62, Cle. Max Hayes 43

Beaver 64, Columbiana Crestview 34

Cardington-Lincoln 56, Baltimore Liberty Union 47

Centerburg 37, Utica 32

Cin. Aiken 95, Reading 35

Clyde 67, Kansas Lakota 64

Dublin Coffman 73, Cols. Beechcroft 52

Garfield Hts. 92, E. Cle. Shaw 20

Independence 62, Burton Berkshire 58

Newark Licking Valley 62, Delaware Buckeye Valley 55

Pomeroy Meigs 40, Lancaster Fairfield Union 36

Portsmouth W. 61, Oak Hill 27

Tol. Rogers 55, Bedford, Mich. 41

Wickliffe 67, Cols. Horizon 51

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

