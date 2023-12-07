Wednesday's Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Bedford 67, Mayfield 57
Bucyrus Wynford 74, Crestline 28
Circleville 55, Southeastern 47
Cle. Hts. Lutheran E. 87, E. Cle. Shaw 29
Cols. Eastmoor 59, Cols. Centennial 54
Cols. Grandview Hts. 65, Liberty Christian Academy 43
Conneaut 70, Northwestern, Pa. 55
Cuyahoga Hts. 55, Wickliffe 36
Geneva 56, Middlefield Cardinal 42
Lewis Center Olentangy 57, Ashville Teays Valley 55
Linsly, W.Va. 63, Vincent Warren 58
Sycamore Mohawk 72, Mt. Blanchard Riverdale 33
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
