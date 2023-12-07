Wednesday's Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Bedford 67, Mayfield 57

Bucyrus Wynford 74, Crestline 28

Circleville 55, Southeastern 47

Cle. Hts. Lutheran E. 87, E. Cle. Shaw 29

Cols. Eastmoor 59, Cols. Centennial 54

Cols. Grandview Hts. 65, Liberty Christian Academy 43

Conneaut 70, Northwestern, Pa. 55

Cuyahoga Hts. 55, Wickliffe 36

Geneva 56, Middlefield Cardinal 42

Lewis Center Olentangy 57, Ashville Teays Valley 55

Linsly, W.Va. 63, Vincent Warren 58

Sycamore Mohawk 72, Mt. Blanchard Riverdale 33

