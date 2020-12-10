Wednesday's Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Bloomdale Elmwood 67, N. Baltimore 48
Cin. N. College Hill 61, Cin. Riverview East 47
Circleville 58, Athens 50
Delaware Olentangy Berlin 56, Mt. Vernon 36
Gahanna Cols. Academy 59, Hebron Lakewood 25
Johnstown 51, Pataskala Licking Hts. 44
S. Charleston SE 47, Spring. Greenon 43
Swanton 49, Elmore Woodmore 45
Tipp City Tippecanoe 79, Piqua 46
Uhrichsville Claymont 72, Cadiz Harrison Cent. 0
