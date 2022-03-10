Wednesday's Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
OHSAA Regional Semifinal=
Division I=
Akr. Hoban 60, Green 54, OT
Centerville 44, Kettering Fairmont 42
Cle. St. Ignatius 58, Cle. Hts. 52
Fairfield 51, Huber Hts. Wayne 42
Gahanna Lincoln 64, Westerville S. 48
Lima Sr. 62, Sylvania Northview 59
Pickerington Cent. 53, Cols. Upper Arlington 40
Division III=
Cin. Taft 57, Cin. Mariemont 41
Cle. Hts. Lutheran E. 58, Creston Norwayne 45
Cols. Africentric 51, Proctorville Fairland 43
Georgetown 65, Day. Meadowdale 42
N. Robinson Col. Crawford 55, Canal Winchester Harvest Prep 46
Ottawa-Glandorf 61, Pemberville Eastwood 56
Sugarcreek Garaway 64, Wheelersburg 45
Youngs. Mooney 47, Campbell Memorial 41
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
