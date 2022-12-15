journal-news logo
X

Wednesday's Scores

news
By The Associated Press
28 minutes ago

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Beachwood 79, Chesterland W. Geauga 61

Chagrin Falls 52, Orange 46

Garfield Hts. Trinity 61, Brooklyn 55

Lewis Center Olentangy Orange 62, Hilliard Darby 38

Newark Licking Valley 46, Hebron Lakewood 32

Rocky River Lutheran W. 86, Independence 40

Rossford 39, Bloomdale Elmwood 27

Wickliffe 68, Orwell Grand Valley 50

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

In Other News
1
Butler County Auditor Roger Reynolds’ criminal trial, Day 3: Neighbor...
2
Board relinquishes control of historic Oxford Cemetery to city
3
Eric Cole’s family sues Springfield police officer for his death, seeks...
4
Ohio Supreme Court sides with Cincinnati Financial Corp. in pandemic...
5
Law enforcement to increase presence on roadways through holidays
© 2022 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top