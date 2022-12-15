Wednesday's Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Beachwood 79, Chesterland W. Geauga 61
Chagrin Falls 52, Orange 46
Garfield Hts. Trinity 61, Brooklyn 55
Lewis Center Olentangy Orange 62, Hilliard Darby 38
Newark Licking Valley 46, Hebron Lakewood 32
Rocky River Lutheran W. 86, Independence 40
Rossford 39, Bloomdale Elmwood 27
Wickliffe 68, Orwell Grand Valley 50
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
