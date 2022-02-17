Wednesday's Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
OHSAA Playoffs=
Division I=
Region 4=
Bellbrook 57, Franklin 32
Mt. Notre Dame 69, Monroe 28
Sidney 58, Beavercreek 47
W. Chester Lakota W. 65, Trenton Edgewood 35
Division II=
Region 5=
Akr. Springfield 51, Orange 45
Beloit W. Branch 68, Niles McKinley 19
Chagrin Falls 33, Painesville Harvey 30
Chagrin Falls Kenston 47, Youngs. East 37
Chardon NDCL 54, Struthers 45
Chesterland W. Geauga 79, Youngs. Chaney High School 14
Gates Mills Gilmour 46, Cle. St. Martin De Porres 34
Girard 46, Jefferson Area 34
Mentor Lake Cath. 62, Geneva 60
Mogadore Field 51, Ravenna 45
Norton 62, Fairview 15
Poland Seminary 42, Cortland Lakeview 23
Streetsboro 40, Ravenna SE 37
Youngs. Mooney 44, Hubbard 32
Region 6=
Bay Village Bay 63, Cle. Hts. Beaumont 50
Bellville Clear Fork 57, Clyde 43
Celina 51, Maumee 24
Copley 57, Beachwood 10
Gates Mills Hawken 67, Cle. JFK 23
Kenton 49, Norwalk 46
Lima Bath 54, Rossford 32
Lima Shawnee 64, Tol. Woodward 17
Parma Hts. Holy Name 38, LaGrange Keystone 36
Rocky River Lutheran W. 52, Lorain Clearview 32
Shelby 60, Tiffin Columbian 32
Region 7=
Dresden Tri-Valley 71, Warsaw River View 27
New Concord John Glenn 53, Steubenville 17
Region 12=
Cols. Grandview Hts. 39, Mt. Gilead 37
Richwood N. Union 48, Gahanna Cols. Academy 40
Division III=
Region 9=
Ashland Mapleton 39, Wellington 20
Brookfield 65, Campbell Memorial 13
Burton Berkshire 48, Mogadore 31
Canfield S. Range 52, Orwell Grand Valley 42
Creston Norwayne 37, Massillon Tuslaw 36
Garfield Hts. Trinity 68, Sullivan Black River 31
Garrettsville Garfield 52, Wickliffe 32
Hanoverton United 48, Leavittsburg LaBrae 22
Smithville 43, Orrville 31
Youngs. Liberty 59, E. Palestine 19
Region 10=
Canal Winchester Harvest Prep 54, Marion Elgin 31
Carey 48, Bascom Hopewell-Loudon 38
Findlay Liberty-Benton 72, Lima Perry 9
Metamora Evergreen 58, Delta 45
Millbury Lake 64, Swanton 23
Sherwood Fairview 50, Defiance Tinora 46
Spencerville 59, Harrod Allen E. 51
Upper Sandusky 45, Collins Western Reserve 43
Region 11=
New Lexington 58, Albany Alexander 48
Proctorville Fairland 50, Nelsonville-York 30
Sardinia Eastern Brown 76, Lynchburg-Clay 69
Region 12=
Arcanum 64, Day. Northridge 10
Camden Preble Shawnee 58, New Paris National Trail 44
Division IV=
Region 13=
Berlin Center Western Reserve 70, Wellsville 40
E. Can. 48, Warren JFK 38
Fairport Harbor Harding 46, Cornerstone Christian 42
Lowellville 33, Vienna Mathews 23
Mansfield Christian 49, Greenwich S. Cent. 38, OT
McDonald 61, Heartland Christian 29
Middlefield Cardinal 63, Ashtabula St. John 30
Monroeville 50, Sandusky St. Mary 35
New Middletown Spring. 63, Sebring McKinley 26
Newton Falls 40, Windham 24
Youngs. Valley Christian 54, Leetonia 39
Region 14=
Arcadia 43, Oregon Stritch 25
Arlington 49, Pandora-Gilboa 29
Delphos St. John's 41, McComb 28
Edgerton 51, Gorham Fayette 20
Elmore Woodmore 63, Vanlue 12
St. Henry 49, Lima Cent. Cath. 33
Van Wert Lincolnview 48, Pettisville 34
Region 15=
Bainbridge Paint Valley 53, Ironton St. Joseph 15
Crown City S. Gallia 62, Franklin Furnace Green 19
Hannibal River 50, Beallsville 29
New Matamoras Frontier 43, Caldwell 39
Newark Cath. 52, Fairfield Christian 14
Peebles 62, Mowrystown Whiteoak 22
Portsmouth Notre Dame 79, Beaver Eastern 35
Racine Southern 57, Glouster Trimble 24
S. Webster 65, Belpre 24
Sarahsville Shenandoah 62, Newcomerstown 39
Shadyside 41, Tuscarawas Cent. Cath. 39
Steubenville Cath. Cent. 66, Malvern 30
Strasburg-Franklin 53, Toronto 15
Waterford 61, New Boston Glenwood 13
Willow Wood Symmes Valley 51, Latham Western 42
Woodsfield Monroe Cent. 76, Bridgeport 15
Region 16=
Danville 56, Shekinah Christian 15
Ft. Loramie 76, N. Lewisburg Triad 4
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/