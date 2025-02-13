Wednesday's Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Ashland Mapleton 73, Greenwich S. Cent. 61
Ashtabula Lakeside 49, Andover Pymatuning Valley 39
Bethel-Tate 80, RULH 56
Caldwell 74, Waterford 45
Centerville 72, Beavercreek 52
Cin. Oyler 63, Cin. DePaul Cristo Rey 26
Cin. Winton Woods 59, Clayton Northmont 41
Circleville 63, Bainbridge Paint Valley 42
Clyde 81, Vermilion 63
Cols. Franklin Hts. 68, Cols. Centennial 62
Coshocton 72, Uhrichsville Claymont 47
E. Palestine 67, Salineville Southern 50
Fairport Harbor Harding 59, Vienna Mathews 53
Gnadenhutten Indian Valley 71, St Clairsville 53
Johnstown 44, Granville 41
Lebanon 83, Cin. Anderson 57
Lockland 55, Cin. Christian 51
Mineral Ridge 64, Windham 45
N. Robinson Col. Crawford 60, Sycamore Mohawk 56, OT
New Lexington 54, Warsaw River View 42
Parma Hts. Holy Name 63, Cle. Rhodes 59
Perry 61, Willoughby S. 55
Portsmouth Notre Dame 44, Franklin Furnace Green 41
Proctorville Fairland 68, Chesapeake 62, 2OT
Richmond Edison 71, Beallsville 38
Sebring McKinley 43, Youngstown Urban Scholars 23
Steubenville 59, Hannibal River 19
Tallmadge 95, Akr. Firestone 50
W. Jefferson 66, Spring. Cath. Cent. 60
West 64, East 55
Woodsfield Monroe Cent. 86, Martins Ferry 54
Youngs. Chaney High School 55, Warren Howland 43
Youngs. Valley Christian 62, Heartland Christian 29
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Tol. Maumee Valley vs. Millbury Lake, ppd.
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/