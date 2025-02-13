Wednesday's Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Ashland Mapleton 73, Greenwich S. Cent. 61

Ashtabula Lakeside 49, Andover Pymatuning Valley 39

Bethel-Tate 80, RULH 56

Caldwell 74, Waterford 45

Centerville 72, Beavercreek 52

Cin. Oyler 63, Cin. DePaul Cristo Rey 26

Cin. Winton Woods 59, Clayton Northmont 41

Circleville 63, Bainbridge Paint Valley 42

Clyde 81, Vermilion 63

Cols. Franklin Hts. 68, Cols. Centennial 62

Coshocton 72, Uhrichsville Claymont 47

E. Palestine 67, Salineville Southern 50

Fairport Harbor Harding 59, Vienna Mathews 53

Gnadenhutten Indian Valley 71, St Clairsville 53

Johnstown 44, Granville 41

Lebanon 83, Cin. Anderson 57

Lockland 55, Cin. Christian 51

Mineral Ridge 64, Windham 45

N. Robinson Col. Crawford 60, Sycamore Mohawk 56, OT

New Lexington 54, Warsaw River View 42

Parma Hts. Holy Name 63, Cle. Rhodes 59

Perry 61, Willoughby S. 55

Portsmouth Notre Dame 44, Franklin Furnace Green 41

Proctorville Fairland 68, Chesapeake 62, 2OT

Richmond Edison 71, Beallsville 38

Sebring McKinley 43, Youngstown Urban Scholars 23

Steubenville 59, Hannibal River 19

Tallmadge 95, Akr. Firestone 50

W. Jefferson 66, Spring. Cath. Cent. 60

West 64, East 55

Woodsfield Monroe Cent. 86, Martins Ferry 54

Youngs. Chaney High School 55, Warren Howland 43

Youngs. Valley Christian 62, Heartland Christian 29

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Tol. Maumee Valley vs. Millbury Lake, ppd.

___

